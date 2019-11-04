Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 19.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 204,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,879. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

