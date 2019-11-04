Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. SunTrust Banks cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

