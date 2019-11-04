CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 9,883 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.