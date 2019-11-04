Centrality Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,076.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and approximately $513,076.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,330,417 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

