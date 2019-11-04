Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

