Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,690,000 after purchasing an additional 666,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 1,227,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

