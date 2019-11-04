Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,410,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 267,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,266,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

TSN opened at $83.70 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.