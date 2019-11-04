Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,462 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,462 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 10.4% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.