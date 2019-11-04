Cerity Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $127.05 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00.

