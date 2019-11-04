CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 528133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Several research firms recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.08 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

