CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. 6,376,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

