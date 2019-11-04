CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 101,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 168.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

