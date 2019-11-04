CFO4Life Group LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.90.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,923 shares of company stock worth $15,445,173. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK stock traded down $9.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.80. 2,253,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.