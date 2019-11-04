CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.38. 6,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,582. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

