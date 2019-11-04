CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 153,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

