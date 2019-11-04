CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 153,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

