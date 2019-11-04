Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,817. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

