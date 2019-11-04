Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 23,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

