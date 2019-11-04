Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10, approximately 478,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 446,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.