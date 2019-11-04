Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.35.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $476.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.84. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $478.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

