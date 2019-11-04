Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $490.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE:CHE opened at $411.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemed has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 71.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

