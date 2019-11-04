Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$490.00 target price on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

