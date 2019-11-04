Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 0.6%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, 2,040 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The stock has a market cap of $169.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

