Chesnara (LON:CSN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chesnara to a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

CSN opened at GBX 262.82 ($3.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. Chesnara has a 1-year low of GBX 250.68 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.50 ($5.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 41.87 and a quick ratio of 40.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 7.43 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Mark Hesketh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £15,100 ($19,730.82).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

