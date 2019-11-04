CHF Solutions (CHFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CHF Solutions to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,431. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.