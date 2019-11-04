Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,430 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $390,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

