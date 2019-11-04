Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.61 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.