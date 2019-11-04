Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 387,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

