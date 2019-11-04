Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 474.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $125,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,280 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,780 shares of company stock worth $2,594,055 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

