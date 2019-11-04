Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 76,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.59. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.