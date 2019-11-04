Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,112,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,589,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.14. 81,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $788,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

