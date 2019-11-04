Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 82,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 364,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,793,825. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

