Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,966. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

