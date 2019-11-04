Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Down 7%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, 1,205,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 511,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

