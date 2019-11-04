Chimpion Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $3.77 million and $284,310.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

