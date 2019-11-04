Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.29 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.16-4.22 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHH opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,052.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

