Christopher Eadie Purchases 759,500 Shares of Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) Stock

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) insider Christopher Eadie bought 759,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,595 ($9,924.21).

ROSE traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 1,745,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. Rose Petroleum PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

About Rose Petroleum

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

