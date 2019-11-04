Chronologic Market Capitalization Reaches $130,804.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market cap of $130,804.00 and $353.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00219790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01370908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00121466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,197,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,757 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

