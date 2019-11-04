Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,421. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,218,000 after buying an additional 531,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after buying an additional 556,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,801,000 after buying an additional 114,652 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

