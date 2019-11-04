Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.20% of Chuy’s worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.23. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

