CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,254 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In related news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $558,510.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.