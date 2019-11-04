CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $479,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $6,076,282. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $172.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

