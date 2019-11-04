CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,094 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.