Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $16.96 Per Share

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $16.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.78. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Cigna stock opened at $179.51 on Monday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,521,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after purchasing an additional 385,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

