Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 998,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.14.

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.