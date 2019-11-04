Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

CSCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

