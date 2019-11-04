Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,860 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. 1,046,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

