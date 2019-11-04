Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.05

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 407376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 237,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.