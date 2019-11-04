Civitas Price Up 100.4% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Civitas has a market cap of $114,797.00 and $59.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 100.4% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00700053 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029847 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003972 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000465 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,180,846 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

