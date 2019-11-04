Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

